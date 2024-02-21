Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 54.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,676 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Teradyne worth $21,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 74.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after buying an additional 37,845 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,886,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.7% in the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 137,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,762.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $909,430.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,944. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on TER shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Teradyne Trading Down 1.8 %

TER stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.33. The stock had a trading volume of 301,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.56. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $119.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.13 and a 200 day moving average of $99.06.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 17.58%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

