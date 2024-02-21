Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 195,300 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,300 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 1.21% of JinkoSolar worth $19,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JKS. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,678,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,895,000 after buying an additional 493,976 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 160.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 39,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 24,351 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 732.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 58,030 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JKS stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $25.47. 265,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $58.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average of $31.29.

JKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on JinkoSolar from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

