Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 34,000 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $19,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth $511,910,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,026,000 after purchasing an additional 262,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total value of $2,925,233.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 322,797 shares in the company, valued at $76,712,707.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total transaction of $2,925,233.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 322,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,712,707.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $117,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,038 shares in the company, valued at $10,540,693.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,809 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,104 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.62.

AJG stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.69. The company had a trading volume of 194,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $174.45 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.59.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

