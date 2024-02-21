Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 5,451 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.07% of Albemarle worth $14,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALB. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. City State Bank grew its stake in Albemarle by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE ALB traded up $2.95 on Wednesday, hitting $117.77. 1,527,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,892,606. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.12. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $108.39 and a 52-week high of $263.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Albemarle from $199.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

