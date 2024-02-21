Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $15.84 Million Holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 222,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $15,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNW. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNW traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.66. The stock had a trading volume of 67,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.29 and a beta of 1.75. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $90.57.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Light & Wonder from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Light & Wonder in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.82.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to core and non-core system solutions, and other applications and tools.

