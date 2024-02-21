Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $16.81 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 72.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.18% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $16,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWO. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 308.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 355,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

Shares of IWO stock traded down $3.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,993. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.15 and a 200-day moving average of $234.18. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $264.03.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

