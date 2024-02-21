Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $18.18 Million Stock Position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 46,851 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 1.28% of Teekay Tankers worth $18,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 10,816.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teekay Tankers during the third quarter worth $35,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 41.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 666.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Stock Performance

TNK traded up $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.78. 148,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,240. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of -0.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

