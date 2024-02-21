Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $24.59 Million Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 97.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,345,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 665,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Manulife Financial worth $24,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth $406,195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth $52,082,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,695 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 10,380,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,377,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MFC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MFC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.09. 1,528,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,236,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.84.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.298 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

