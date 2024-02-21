Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 38.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,250 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $20,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,798,000 after buying an additional 50,496 shares in the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,065,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,882,000 after buying an additional 132,041 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 27.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,612,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,327,000 after buying an additional 1,619,234 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,908,000 after buying an additional 94,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.09. 550,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.01. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.77 and a 52-week high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLTR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

