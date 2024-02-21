Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $13.72 Million in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 88,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,717,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $701,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.95.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.48. 1,014,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,321,885. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $125.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.27 and a 200 day moving average of $155.63.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.