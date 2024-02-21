Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 31,683 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,683 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.22% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $16,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,770,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,298,000 after acquiring an additional 835,290 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,495,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,626,000 after acquiring an additional 778,034 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,364,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,423,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 432.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,311,000 after acquiring an additional 321,509 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.23.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 13.8 %

Shares of SEDG traded down $11.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.75. 5,255,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,817,190. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.51. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $339.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.16.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.