Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 57.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,324,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484,150 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $13,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.98.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

NOVA traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $11.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,151,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,868,842. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $24.56.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

