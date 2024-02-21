Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 3,488.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 609,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 592,418 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.36% of Fluor worth $22,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 32.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor Stock Performance

Shares of FLR stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.81 and a beta of 2.14. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.80 and its 200 day moving average is $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Fluor had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on FLR

About Fluor

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.