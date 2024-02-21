Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 152,900 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 49.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 155,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 152,900 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Target were worth $17,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 15.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth $87,276,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Target by 83.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,460 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after buying an additional 33,060 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 6.8% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 32,960 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Target from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.92.

Target Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.53. The company had a trading volume of 800,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,209. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $172.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.07. The stock has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

