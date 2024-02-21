Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in American Express were worth $23,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 2,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP traded down $2.02 on Wednesday, reaching $210.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.79. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $214.29.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,055 shares of company stock worth $40,064,664 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

