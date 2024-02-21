Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.39-$11.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.48 billion.

Hershey Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of HSY stock opened at $193.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.10 and a 200-day moving average of $197.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Hershey has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hershey from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Hershey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $228.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,018 shares of company stock worth $1,331,734 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $411,828,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Hershey by 2,693.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hershey by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Hershey by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,202,000 after purchasing an additional 369,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Hershey by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,034,000 after purchasing an additional 327,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

