Hexcel Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Hexcel in a report released on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aerospace company will earn $2.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Hexcel’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Get Hexcel alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HXL. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.23.

Hexcel Stock Performance

NYSE HXL opened at $72.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.38, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.01. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hexcel

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hexcel

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HXL. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.