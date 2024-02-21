Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Trading 0.4% Higher

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.19 and last traded at $8.09. Approximately 40,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 101,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland Global Allocation Fund

Highland Global Allocation Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 399.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 179,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 143,385 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 166,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 69,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 30,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

