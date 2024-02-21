Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Trading 0.4% Higher

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.19 and last traded at $8.09. Approximately 40,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 101,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.
Highland Global Allocation Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98.
Highland Global Allocation Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.03%.
Highland Global Allocation Fund Company Profile
Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.
Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.
