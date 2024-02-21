Hillman Solutions (HLMN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hillman Solutions Trading Down 2.3 %

HLMN stock opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.55. Hillman Solutions has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $10.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -127.27 and a beta of 1.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillman Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLMN. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Hillman Solutions by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 28,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 268.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 2,006.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 34,693 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on HLMN. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Hillman Solutions from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered Hillman Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

