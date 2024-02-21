HIVE Digital Technologies’ (HIVE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ HIVE opened at $4.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 57.15% and a negative return on equity of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $31.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,660 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 972,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 468,421 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

