Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $386.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $387.00 to $386.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.76.

Shares of HD stock opened at $362.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $368.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $353.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.50. The stock has a market cap of $360.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

