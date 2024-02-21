Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Raised to $390.00 at Guggenheim

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Guggenheim from $370.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.41% from the stock’s previous close.

HD has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.86.

NYSE HD traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $363.10. 1,462,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,629. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $353.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $368.72.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,311,070,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12,647.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,930,104,000 after buying an additional 5,525,791 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 477.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $160,260,000 after buying an additional 2,517,477 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,703,690,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

