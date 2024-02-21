HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HMST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on HomeStreet from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on HomeStreet from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $13.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The company has a market capitalization of $261.84 million, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in HomeStreet by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in HomeStreet by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in HomeStreet by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in HomeStreet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in HomeStreet by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 298,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 48,460 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

