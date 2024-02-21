Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.32. 414,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,177. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $132.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

