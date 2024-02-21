Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.50

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 3.10 ($0.04), with a volume of 7492405 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.04).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Horizonte Minerals in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.63. The stock has a market cap of £8.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 47.82.

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

