Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 583,897 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 57.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,604,896 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583,897 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $73,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $76.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $158.67 billion, a PE ratio of 89.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $81.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.26.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.10.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

