Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 681,914 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,633,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 681,914 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.59% of Kimco Realty worth $63,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.25. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $172,643.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,630.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on KIM. TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.