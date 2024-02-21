Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 59,417 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,417 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.40% of IDEX worth $62,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,687,772,000 after acquiring an additional 53,138 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in IDEX by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,269,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,628,000 after buying an additional 306,008 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in IDEX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,660,000 after buying an additional 117,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,993,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,437,000 after acquiring an additional 64,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,263 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $230.44 on Wednesday. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $183.76 and a 1 year high of $231.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.56.

IDEX Company Profile



IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

