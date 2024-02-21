Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 256,624 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.33% of ResMed worth $72,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the third quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the third quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 224.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in ResMed by 255.9% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Stock Performance

RMD stock opened at $180.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.78. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.24 and a 1-year high of $243.52.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on RMD. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.30.

Read Our Latest Report on RMD

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.