Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $77.95 Million Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,233,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,552 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $77,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Edison International by 144.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 61.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 36.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.91.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $66.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Edison International has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $74.92.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 97.20%.

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.