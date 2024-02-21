Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $81.78 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,715 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $81,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 847.6% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 127,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,767,000 after buying an additional 15,888 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 36.0% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,618,000 after buying an additional 63,552 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $497.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $484.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.52. The company has a market cap of $384.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.37 and a fifty-two week high of $505.92.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

