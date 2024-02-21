Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 229,364 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 908,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,364 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.17% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $68,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

ADM opened at $53.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 27.86%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADM. Roth Capital cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

