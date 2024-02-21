Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 80,215 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 59.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 215,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,215 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $83,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH stock opened at $519.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.90. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $300.86 and a 52-week high of $527.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $476.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.64.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total value of $2,613,779.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566 in the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile



Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

