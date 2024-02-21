Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 522,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.29% of Keysight Technologies worth $69,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $592,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $143.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.18. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $172.72. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 14,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.35, for a total transaction of $2,340,214.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,017,464.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

