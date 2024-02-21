Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,286,620 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 359,360 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.17% of Fortinet worth $75,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,181,456,000 after purchasing an additional 595,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,968,575,000 after purchasing an additional 647,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,182,000 after purchasing an additional 147,048 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 156.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765,174 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. HSBC cut Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Fortinet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank cut Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $62.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.02. The firm has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,316 shares of company stock valued at $11,627,332. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

