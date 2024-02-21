Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 225,800 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,138,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,800 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $67,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the third quarter worth $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the third quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Regency Centers by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on REG shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:REG opened at $60.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.47.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.37%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

