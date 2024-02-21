Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,642 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,121 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $515,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 57,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 22,008 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,109,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,537,000 after buying an additional 1,277,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,687,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HBAN. Barclays raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN stock opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.42.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,483,483.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

