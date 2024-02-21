Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 744,781 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 630,135 shares.The stock last traded at $18.75 and had previously closed at $21.54.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icahn Carl C raised its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 11.5% during the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 334,494,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,710,378,000 after buying an additional 34,496,953 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 895,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,718,000 after buying an additional 129,225 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Icahn Enterprises by 4,112.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 334,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after purchasing an additional 326,637 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 1,623.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 334,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 315,070 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,255,000 after acquiring an additional 21,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

