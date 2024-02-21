IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) Shares Up 36.3%

Shares of IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IDW – Get Free Report) were up 36.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 176,652 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 327% from the average daily volume of 41,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

IDW Media Trading Down 26.7 %

The company has a market cap of $5.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDW Media

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IDW Media during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in IDW Media by 114,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 104,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IDW Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDW Media Company Profile

IDW Media Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital media and print based solutions. The firm operates through the IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment is a comic book and graphic novel publisher that creates and licenses intellectual property. The IDW Entertainment segment leverages properties, principally those of IDW Publishing, into television series developing, producing and distributing original content worldwide.

