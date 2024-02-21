Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.10% of Illinois Tool Works worth $71,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 9.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 395,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,164,000 after purchasing an additional 34,408 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 79.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 58.3% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at $13,431,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $12,741,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,321,252.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $12,741,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,321,252.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,304 shares of company stock worth $38,860,831. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.19. The company had a trading volume of 233,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.06 and a one year high of $267.12. The firm has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United states and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

