Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Holdings Increased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 133.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,227 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 0.6% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,126,614 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $703,782,000 after acquiring an additional 29,153 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,007,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $550,212,000 after purchasing an additional 208,267 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,648,935 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $500,926,000 after purchasing an additional 225,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $649,525,000 after purchasing an additional 544,786 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 268.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,186 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $140.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.20. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.22. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $238.55.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Illumina from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.95.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

