Impactive Capital LP Raises Stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Impactive Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,108,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500,000 shares during the period. Clarivate accounts for approximately 9.9% of Impactive Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Impactive Capital LP owned 4.99% of Clarivate worth $222,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Clarivate by 70.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 19,454,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018,679 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,910,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,772,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,567,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,275,000 after buying an additional 6,172,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,435,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLVT shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Shares of Clarivate stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $8.81. 1,399,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

