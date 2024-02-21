Imperial Ginseng Products (CVE:IGP) Trading 16.7% Higher

Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. (CVE:IGP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 227,207 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 422% from the average session volume of 43,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Imperial Ginseng Products Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$497,250.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Imperial Ginseng Products Company Profile

Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the cultivation and processing of ginseng in the province of Ontario. Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

