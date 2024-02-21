Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,922,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,838 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.75% of Incyte worth $226,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INCY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Incyte by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Incyte in the second quarter valued at about $6,311,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Incyte by 12.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,629,000 after acquiring an additional 92,894 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Incyte by 55.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 15,319 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Incyte by 131.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 21,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 12,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Incyte stock opened at $58.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $79.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INCY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Incyte from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Incyte from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Guggenheim upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Incyte from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Incyte from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

