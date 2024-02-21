Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE ICD opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. Independence Contract Drilling has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 4.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 9,952.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 26.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. 38.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal, superspec AC powered rigs, and additional idle AC rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

