Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.16 and last traded at $17.62. 105,979 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 88,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.

Indivior Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average is $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional Trading of Indivior

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Indivior in the second quarter valued at $13,575,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Indivior in the second quarter valued at $23,101,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Indivior in the third quarter valued at $43,340,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Indivior in the second quarter valued at $18,901,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Indivior in the second quarter valued at $21,912,000. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

