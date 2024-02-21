Insider Buying: Fiske plc (LON:FKE) Insider Buys 10,600 Shares of Stock

Fiske plc (LON:FKE – Get Free Report) insider Martin Henry Withers Perrin purchased 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £6,890 ($8,675.40).

Fiske Stock Performance

Shares of LON FKE opened at GBX 65 ($0.82) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 50.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 57.13. Fiske plc has a one year low of GBX 46.50 ($0.59) and a one year high of GBX 69 ($0.87). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,250.00 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Fiske Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Fiske’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

About Fiske

Fiske plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial intermediation services in the United Kingdom. The company offers discretionary investment management, advisory managed, execution-only, and stockbroking services; and other services, such as client cash accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pensions and small self-administered schemes, nominee services, and custody services to private clients.

See Also

