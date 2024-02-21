Insider Selling: Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) EVP Sells 760 Shares of Stock

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) EVP Anthony J. Nellis sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Autoliv Stock Performance

NYSE:ALV opened at $110.19 on Wednesday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.66 and a 1 year high of $113.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.13 and a 200-day moving average of $100.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 27.13%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALV

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Autoliv by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Autoliv by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.