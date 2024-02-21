Insider Selling: Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) SVP Sells 912 Shares of Stock

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) SVP Robbin B. Adams sold 912 shares of Geospace Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $11,235.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,620.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Geospace Technologies Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:GEOS traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.04. 29,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,652. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.17. Geospace Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09. The company has a market capitalization of $173.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Geospace Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Geospace Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Geospace Technologies by 85,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Geospace Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 25,282.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 41.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

Featured Stories

