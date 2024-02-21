Insider Selling: Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Sells 383 Shares of Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $28,866.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at $656,321.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:ITRI traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,864. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.35 and a twelve month high of $79.99.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Itron in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Itron in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Itron by 240.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Itron by 9,150.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

